Did you know? You can now certify documents online

The hassle and frustration of having to go and certify documents is one that the majority of South Africans are familiar with. This often very important step can take up much of your precious time and delay your plans for the day.

Now, it appears that this could no longer be the case, as a start-up has made extraordinary claims that, using their services, you can now certify your documents online. “Certify Docs is a revolutionary new product that will change the way people certify their documents. With the Certify Docs, users will be able to certify their documents more efficiently and effectively than ever before. Certify Docs is a game-changer in the world of tech, and Certify Docs is excited to share it with the world,” said the company. The business added that a team of professionals spent many hours studying, testing, and polishing the product to create this advancement.

“It will make a real difference in the lives of users, and the team is excited to see the impact it will have. Certify Docs is committed to innovation and excellence, and this is a testament to that commitment." This is not just a product, it's a solution. It was designed with the user in mind, and it addresses the needs of job-seeking users in a way that no other product has before.” Certify Docs stated that it is committed to making the certifying of documents accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget or location.

But would companies accept documents that have been certified in this manner? A Durban-based business that wished to remain anonymous said they will first look at whether this becomes commonplace in other organisations. “We know that with technology, things are always advancing and this might be the way things are done from now on,” said the owner. She added that she does not believe that anyone can use this service to scam people because when one gets to the job, it becomes evident whether or not they are qualified.