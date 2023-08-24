‘Doctor’ allegedly practising without registration nabbed by authorities

When you go to a doctor, you expect to be provided with professional medical care at the hands of an expert. Unfortunately, though rarely, sometimes that is not the case. On August 22, a reportedly unlicensed medical doctor practising in Pietermaritzburg was apprehended by the authorities.

Professional practice requires registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), and it is also a legal necessity to maintain all personal information up-to-date at all times. According to Times Live, the council performed a random examination at a medical institution located in city as part of its attempts to crack down on illicit activities by unregistered healthcare practitioners. "It was discovered Choudhary Tanyeer Ahmade was practising as a medical doctor while not registered with the council...He was arrested and detained at the Pietermaritzburg police station and is due to appear in court.

“Ahmade’s infraction relating to the issuing of scheduled medicines has been referred to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority,” HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane was quoted as saying. Ahmade was also accused of selling Schedule 4, 5 and 6 medications. These are medications that include strong painkillers, antidepressants and more. Tsatsawane cautioned registered practitioners to avoid hiring unregistered individuals because fraudulent practitioners are breaching the law and endangering the public’s health.

In June, the HPCSA also nabbed a dentist who was reportedly unregistered. “Mr Taurai Chihoho, a Zimbabwean national, was found practicing as a dentist at a medical facility owned by Dr RD Matlhatse, a registered medical practitioner. Investigations revealed that he was employed by Dr Matlhatse since September 2022. Mr Chihoho was arrested for Contravening Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974 and he was detained by the Polokwane SAPS,” said the council. HPCSA Registrar, Dr Magome Masike added that working with law enforcement agencies, the organisation will endeavour by care and diligence to do everything in its power to root out any form of practice by unregistered persons.