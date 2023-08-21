Ravensmead shooting: police under spotlight

While the confiscation of alcohol may have been the trigger for a standoff and shoot-out between police and alleged gangsters in Ravensmead at the weekend, several other issues concerning policing have come under the spotlight. The confrontation resulted in the wounding of two officers - a SAPS member and law enforcement officer on Friday.

According to information, it was alleged that members of the 28s gang had barged into the Ravensmead police station, demanding the return of alcohol that was previously confiscated. Ravensmead Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Johannes Bastian said tension in the community remained heightened. He said the CPF tried to engage the community to understand the underlying causes of the “unrest”.

“It came to my attention that the trigger for the violence was the confiscation of alcohol intended for a community event, specifically a touch rugby tournament, when a community leader including a representative from the events organising team, approached the police to request the return of the confiscated alcohol, but their pleas were rejected. This refusal led to the escalation of tensions, with community and gang members resorting to burning tyres and blocking roads around the local council flats in 8th and 10th avenue,” said Bastian. According to Bastian, the change in police leadership at the Ravensmead police station caused frustration.

“The Ravensmead Police Area is facing significant resource constraints. “There is a lack of vehicles available to respond to complaints effectively, and the outdated phone system makes it difficult for community members to reach the police when needed,” said Bastian. “These challenges have discouraged people from reporting incidents, leading to a sense of helplessness and frustration.

“Furthermore, there is an issue with the police’s handling of cases involving serial criminals. “Many community members believe that the police do not adequately address cases involving repeat offenders, contributing to a sense of impunity among criminals,” said Bastian. SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Chris Nissen said he planned an engagement in the area for this week.

“We condemn the shooting of live ammunition at police officers and law enforcement which was the case in Ravensmead. “It is a very difficult situation in the community but what must be remembered is that laws must be followed and there are repercussions when they engage in illegal activity”. In the case where a festival or any social or community gathering is planned, the correct permits and protocols must be in place even the right to have liquor at the premises.

“While people have the right to protest, there is no right to criminality. We cannot condone criminality and with rights comes responsibility,” said Nissen. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed two cases of attempted murder, attack on police, public violence as well as intimidation were being investigated. Van Wyk said the liquor, found abandoned in an alley, was confiscated on August 17 during a crime-combatting operation.

A 44-year-old police sergeant was grazed by a bullet on his head while a LEAP officer was wounded in her leg and taken to hospital for medical treatment. Ten people were arrested and were expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. Van Wyk said “more arrests is not excluded”, adding that police continued to monitor the situation.