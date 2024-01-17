Back-to-school: 1.2 million Western Cape learners return to school

Back-to-school in the Western Cape seemed to have started off with ease, as there were barely any tears as learners started their first day. Proud parents and family members flooded schools as 93,000 Grade 1 and 98,000 Grade 8 learners started their new ventures.

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier welcomed learners at Westcott Primary School in Diep River, as they started their new academic year. “Today is a big day in our province with 1.2 million learners returning to school in the Western Cape,” Maynier said. “As a department, we have been working hard over the past few months to prepare for the 2024 school year. We have put up 10 new schools through our Rapid School Build programme,” he said.

“We have allocated R49 million worth of textbooks, R25 million worth of stationery, R17 million worth of furniture, R2 million in equipment and we are prepared for the school year. It is all systems go. That is not say that there aren’t challenges.” On Wednesday Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier visited Westcott Primary School to celebrate the start of the school year. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News He further stated 99% of Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners who applied on time, have been placed in schools. However, they are still working on placement for 2,636 learners and working to resolve 609 extremely late applications which have been received after January 1.

The department also has 28,600 teachers and 7,300 public service staff at its public schools. On Wednesday Western Cape MEC of Education, David Maynier visited Westcott Primary School to celebrate the start of the school year. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News One Grade 1 learner already has their eyes set on the end of the year. “I am looking forward to the graduation in November,” he said, and already has his goals in place: “I want to be the smartest boy in the world. I want to be the president,” he told IOL.

Another Grade 1 learner who completed Grade R at the school, said she was looking forward to going to after care. “There are toys!” she said. Grade 1 teacher, Janet Williams said she was looking forward to welcoming her new class.

On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also visited Westcott Primary School. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News “They are all very excited to be here and looking forward to learning to read and that is one of my real joys. To teach a child to read,” Williams said. Also at Westcott Primary, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expressed his happiness to see how confident learners are stepping into school. “Today is the culmination of a lot of work. I must say to the Department thank you for the work they have done, especially with the pressure the province is under. We’re getting cuts in our budgets, massive demands for service delivery for more schools, more classes, more positions,” Winde said.