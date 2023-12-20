Donald Gordon Foundation's R200 million donation transforms University of Cape Town's Neuroscience Institute

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has received a landmark donation of R200 million from the Donald Gordon Foundation (DGF), propelling its Neuroscience Institute into a new era of groundbreaking research. The substantial contribution is set to accelerate innovative neuroscience studies in Africa and on a global scale.

The interdisciplinary Neuroscience Institute (NI) was established by UCT researchers with a vision to unlock the potential of individuals through optimal brain health. This vision attracted significant support, enabling the construction of a state-of-the-art facility on the Groote Schuur Hospital campus, which opened its doors in 2020. The generous donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation has now elevated the institute to the Donald Gordon Neuroscience Institute (DGNI), marking a historic moment for UCT. Professor Graham Fieggen, director of the Neuroscience Institute, said the massive donation was a vote of confidence in the remarkable group of neuroscientists and the impact of their work.

UCT Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation, Professor Sue Harrison, emphasised that the donation would significantly advance the institute's capacity for world-class interdisciplinary research. Interim Vice-Chancellor, Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, underscored the partnership's importance in achieving UCT's Vision 2030 and goals for a fair and just society in Africa. Sarah Archer, executive director of the UCT Development and Alumni Department, called the donation a "transformational gift" that amplified contributions from foundational donors and showcased the power of philanthropy.

The Donald Gordon Neuroscience Institute will use the donation to intensify research across the human lifespan, exploring various aspects of brain development and addressing injuries affecting mental health. The research spans conditions from HIV and alcohol impact before birth to trauma, infection, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease in old age. The personal connection to the research is profound, as Sir Donald Gordon, the foundation's founder, lived with dementia. The DGF's mission includes destigmatising the condition and finding a cure.