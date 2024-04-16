Gauteng Education MEC to visit Daveyton Skills School after drowning tragedy involving two teenage boys

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is scheduled to visit Daveyton Skills School in Benoni after the drowning of two teenage learners in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday. The two learners, aged 13 and 16, were attending a discipline camp held by non-governmental organisation Rising Stars Generation at Rock Falls Adventure Ranch.

The department said after activities had been concluded, one of the learners suddenly ran towards the river close to the camp entrance and the other learner followed in an attempt to bring him back. “It is further alleged that the learner who ran off jumped into the river, prompting the second learner to try to rescue him. However, both learners unfortunately drowned as a result,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. Chiloane will visit the school with members from his office on Wednesday.

The MEC added that a psycho-social support unit will be dispatched to the school to provide necessary trauma support and counselling. “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate deaths of our learners during a school excursion. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to their respective families and the Daveyton Skills School community,” he said. In January, in a similar incident, Latoya Temilton, a Grade 7 learner from Laerskool Queenswood, drowned while on a leadership camp at the Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen.

A law firm probing her death has advised her parents to charge the school principal and teachers for failing to care for the learner while in their care. Investigations revealed that the pool at the campsite was unsuitable for children and there were no teachers or lifeguards on duty, despite indications that Latoya could not swim. [email protected]