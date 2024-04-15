Have good matric results? You can apply for this university fellowship

The Allan Grey Orbis Foundation is inviting matriculants across the country who demonstrate academic achievement and business potential to apply for its University Fellowship Programme before the April 30, 2024 deadline. With tuition fees rising each year, accessing higher education can seem almost impossible. However, this can also be a great opportunity to study towards your dream career.

This programme provides candidates with more than just a degree; it gives them the tools they need to thrive in their field and become a business leader with a huge impact. Not only will it transform them personally, but it will also fuel their ambition to reimagine their world and contribute to the progress of their community. Applications Requirements – South African citizenship

– Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application. – Minimum of 60% in Mathematics or a minimum of 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results. – Minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation).

– Intention to study towards a commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities, arts and health science degree (excluding medicine, veterinary science and dentistry). – Intention to study the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of Pretoria, University of the Free State, TSiBA and University of KwaZulu-Natal – Applicants with a combined annual household income of R1 million per annum and below will receive full funding, whereas applicants with a combined household income of above R1 million will receive needs-based funding.