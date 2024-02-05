Here’s your chance to register for May/June NSC exams in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has encouraged all learners who did not achieve their desired results in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) to apply to rewrite. The registration process to re-write the NSC examinations in May/June ends at the end of this week, on Friday, February 9.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said rewriting was a wonderful opportunity to obtain their NSC for those who failed, and to improve on their marks, for those who were not happy about their results. She said the opportunity should not be missed. “The content is fresh in the candidates’ minds, so it would be beneficial to register to write sooner, rather than having to wait a whole year. “Every candidate that did not pass should continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12. In the Western Cape, approximately 30% of the candidates who did not pass required one more subject to pass and about 20% needed two subjects. These candidates are so close to achieving their goals,” Hammond said.

She said the Second Chance Matric Support Programme in the Western Cape is also offering private candidates free tutoring classes for those who are registered to write the May/June examinations. The tutoring will cover the following subjects: – Afrikaans First Additional Language

– Agricultural Sciences – Economics – English First Additional Language

– Geography – History – Life Sciences

– Mathematics – Mathematical Literacy – Physical Sciences

“Second Chance Matric Support Centres have been established in selected areas in the Western Cape. The centres will provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate (SC). There are no costs. All tuition is offered for free,” Hammond said. Registration for the programme is under way and information on registration and tutoring venues can be found at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/second-chance-matric-programme. The programme is expected to begin in March.

To prepare for examinations, candidates can make use of resources which include study guides, video tutorials, memos and examination papers on the WCED website at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support. Registration forms to write the May/June examinations can be found on the WCED website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams. [email protected]