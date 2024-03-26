Nearly 60,000 applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 received for 2025 so far in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it has received nearly 60,000 applications for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2025 academic year and the admission process is only halfway through. The online admission windows for 2025 opened on March 11 and close at 11.59pm on April 12.

The Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier said a total of 59,510 applications have been received. “Last year, we received over 125,000 Grade 1 and 8 applications, so we appeal to the parents of roughly 65,000 learners who still need to apply to do so immediately. Receiving all the applications on time will make a big difference to our planning and preparations for 2025,” Maynier said. For those still going to apply, the following certified documents will be required for all applications:

– The last official school report card. – Proof of identity: identity document, birth certificate, or passport of the learner, study permit or proof of application for a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parents’ asylum seeker or refugee permit. – A police affidavit will be required if the abovementioned documents are not available.

For primary schools only: – The learner’s immunisation card (Road to Health Cart). – Proof of residence such as a rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residents.

“You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together, as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school your child is accepted to,” Maynier said. “When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online.” Over 120 pop-up admission sites have been made available at shopping malls, schools, and other facilities across the eight education districts in the Western Cape.