Western Cape Gr 1 and Gr 8 admissions open for 2025

The admissions window for the Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications for the 2025 school year has officially opened in the Western Cape. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it had already received 7,875 applications since the application window opened on Monday morning.

“This year, this first admissions window caters to applications for Grades 1 and 8 only. Applications will close at 11.59pm on April 12, 2024,” Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier said. “Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a transfer between schools in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 will be able to apply in the second admissions window between August 1, 2024, and August 16, 2024,” Maynier said. “We appeal to all parents and guardians with children entering Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year to apply on time before the window closes on April 12, 2024.”

The following certified documents are required for all applications: – Last official school report card. – Proof of identity.

– Identity document, birth certificate, or passport of the learner. – In the case the learner is of foreign nationality: a passport, study permit, or proof of application for a study permit, or copy of the parents’ asylum seeker or refugee permit or; – A police affidavit if the documents are not available.

– The learner’s immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) this only applies to primary school learners. – Proof of residence ( rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence). Copies of documents can be certified at any police station or post office.

The WCED has advised that those applying for learners should keep the copies of their documentation together as they would need to submit hard copies later this year to the final school a learner is accepted to. “When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online,” Maynier said. “We have arranged pop-up admission sites at over 120 sites which include shopping malls, schools, and other facilities, in all eight education districts. Please diarise the dates for the most convenient facility to utilise near you,” he said.

"We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape." More information on the admission processes can be found here.