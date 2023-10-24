Oxford University Press would like to announce the appointment of Karen Simpson as Managing Director for Africa from 1 October 2023.

Prior to her appointment, Karen was the Product Director at Oxford University Press and has spent the last 15 years of her career in management positions, focusing on commercial educational product development across all levels. Before joining Oxford University Press, Karen had a successful career in publishing roles at Pearson, Bateleur Books and Nasou-Via Afrika.

“I believe Karen will lead Oxford Africa with the requisite leadership skill and genuine passion to continue the business’s track record in transforming lives through its innovative and relevant education material in multiple languages across Africa. Her drive, strategic ability and active engagement with the publishing industry, makes her the ideal candidate for the position of Managing Director,” said Hanri Pieterse, outgoing Managing Director at Oxford University Press.

Karen Simpson mentioned that “Oxford University Press has a rich history and track record of reinventing itself to remain relevant. I am passionate about the work we do to impact learning in diverse contexts in Africa. I look forward to working with our teams across the continent to continue to innovate and deliver exceptional learning resources and experiences. I am grateful to Hanri Pieterse for her vision, leadership and unwavering dedication to our mission over the last 4 years.”