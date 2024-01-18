Trinityhouse’s 2023 class are in top form

The Trinityhouse 2023 cohort of Matrics have achieved a slew of impressive results in the National Senior Certificate as offered by the IEB. These excellent results are proof that a holistic education with a strong academic foundation and Christian ethos, backed by a focus in sports and culture, are a winning recipe to set your child up for success.

Across the group’s four campuses, the Class of 2023 attained not only a 100% pass rate but also an overall 96% bachelor degree pass rate. The Little Falls campus attained a 100% bachelor degree pass rate. History was made at Trinityhouse Centurion and Trinityhouse Glenvista who had their first group of matriculants in 2023. Both campuses are celebrating a 100% pass rate as well as some excellent individual results. Several students achieved a full house of distinctions. These are:

9 Distinctions: Maxine Smuts

Rachel van Tooren 8 Distinctions: Gabrielle Dreyer

Isabella du Toit

Ridwaan Khan

7 Distinctions: Ethan Davis

Byron Deats

Mia Kruger

James Myhill

Vidhaar Sahibdeen

Anais Taljaard Trinityhouse’s 2023 class saw a further 5 students with 6 distinctions, 9 students with 5 distinctions, and 12 students with 4 distinctions each. The cohort of 204 students achieved a total of 367 distinctions.

When asked about how they achieved these results, the Class of 2023 credit Trinityhouse’s unique approach to learning. “Trinityhouse is true to its vision of providing an ‘education beyond expectation’,” says Randpark Ridge Head Girl of 2023, Meleza Masiza. “These core values set them apart – the teaching staff focus on helping students become the best version of themselves while instilling independent learning and critical thinking skills. High moral standards prevail through the encouragement of integrity, mutual respect, honesty, trust and self- discipline. The school challenged me to thrive in today’s highly competitive and complex world.” She will be going on to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town this year. “We are thrilled with the outstanding performance of our 2023 cohort,” says Sumari Purdon, Academic Brand Head. “Two of our campuses had their first matric groups and achieved a 100% pass rate, which is an excellent achievement! Our established campuses, Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge and Trinityhouse Little Falls also performed exceptionally well. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated staff who supported our students every step of the way.”

As the Class of 2023 look forward to bright futures, they have some departing words of wisdom for those to follow. Byron Deats is setting off to Ireland in August to study in the fields of physics and astrophysics. His advice to this year’s class is to do it with determination and a plan. “I’m sure that the Matrics of this year are overwhelmed by the prospect of what’s to come – I was too – but it really is quite simple. Keep to a schedule, keep track of what is due, and keep working. The rest will fall into place from there. There really is nothing as potent as determination and diligence in the pursuit of academic success,” he says.