UKZN student selected to present at World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology conference

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student at the Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, Mohamed Hoosen Suleman, is one of five medical students globally who were invited to present at the World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology (WFUMB) meeting in Muscat, Oman next month. Suleman will be joined by medical students from Belgium, Switzerland, Nigeria, and Gambia to deliver a 90-minute presentation on the importance of ultrasound and related radiological advancements in regard to medical diagnostics.

Earlier this year, Suleman was shortlisted to represent South Africa and attended the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark and the World Health Assembly held at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. In May last year, Suleman was conferred with the prestigious WHO Changemaker Scholarship in Geneva, Switzerland. This was awarded to only three medical students globally.

He was also counted among the Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans in the 17th Edition and serves on the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Medical Students (IJMS). Suleman said his presentation at the WFUMB will focus on temporal trends in ultrasound utilisation within the public health sector, together with its increasing usage at point-of-care ultrasound in emergency medicine. The congress will open with a keynote address by renowned physician, Professor Christoph Frank Dietrich, followed by multiple workshops with leading specialists in the fields of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cardiology, Radiology, Nephrology, Emergency Medicine, Rheumatology, and Gastroenterology.