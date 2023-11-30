Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 4 from 8pm

Hours after it announced the country will be dabbling between stages of load shedding, Eskom has announced Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Thursday. The power utility’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said the reduction in load shedding stages from Stage 5 to Stage 4 is due to a further improvement in generation capacity and emergency reserves.

“Due to further improvement in generation capacity and emergency reserves, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from 8pm (previously communicated Stage 5 load shedding) until 5am on Friday. “Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm,” Mokwena said. Eskom released the load shedding schedule until Sunday. Picture: Eskom / Screenshot However, she said the schedule previously communicated to the nation will go ahead as planned.

“The schedule will continue to be implemented as previously communicated. Eskom will continue monitoring the power system closely and adjust and communicate the stages of load shedding as required,” Mokwena added. Earlier, the power utility said unplanned outages have reduced the generating capacity to 13,513 MW, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,596 MW. In the past 24 hours, 800 MW have been returned to service, and approximately 3,700 MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Sunday evening. [email protected]