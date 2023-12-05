Load shedding reduction: Eskom implements Stage 2

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said the power utility’s move to reduce load shedding was due to improved generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves.

“Load shedding was reduced to Stage 2 at 9am today [Tuesday] until 4pm,” she said.

However, Mokwena said the nation would be dabbling between more stages of load shedding thereafter.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today [Tuesday] until 4pm on Wednesday. Then, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Thursday, followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm on Friday,” she said.