Load shedding reduction: Eskom implements Stage 2

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday, announced it has implemented Stage 2 load shedding.
Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said the power utility’s move to reduce load shedding was due to improved generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves.
“Load shedding was reduced to Stage 2 at 9am today [Tuesday] until 4pm,” she said.
However, Mokwena said the nation would be dabbling between more stages of load shedding thereafter.
“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today [Tuesday] until 4pm on Wednesday. Then, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Thursday, followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm on Friday,” she said.
“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”
On Monday, IOL reported that Eskom’s mission to reduce the billions in debt owed to it by failing municipalities received a massive boost after the Lekwa Local Municipality's application to participate in the Eskom Debt Relief Programme received the National Treasury's seal of approval.
The programme is structured to phase out municipal debts to Eskom accrued as of March 31, 2023, over a span of three years through equal annual deductions.
Struggling under the weight of unpaid bulk electricity services, Lekwa's debt to Eskom had escalated to R1.8 billion, inclusive of interest and penalties. This figure also encompasses the municipality - which is in the province of Mpumalanga - existing payment agreements with the power utility.
IOL