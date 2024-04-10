A leading truck and trailer body building company in South Africa is taking proactive steps towards environmental sustainability by using solar power to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company, Serco, has made significant savings on its electricity costs as 67% of their electricity usage in February was supplied by solar energy after a massive investment in alternative energy sources.

Serco chief executive Clinton Holcroft said the company had set a goal of increasing this figure to 75% as part of its goal to achieving sustainable manufacturing practices.

"Investing in solar power across the production facilities in Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, we are not only reducing environmental impact but also setting an example for others in the industry,” said Holcroft.