Animal organisations aim to sterilise 500 dogs in Khayelitsha

Four animal welfare organisations in Cape Town are joining forces to launch a groundbreaking sterilisation project in Khayelitsha, targeting 500 female dogs between February 6 and mid-March. The project aims to combat the overpopulation in Khayelitsha which has an estimated 300,000 companion animals.

EnviroVet CVC approached the National Sterilisation Project and Dancers Love Dogs to secure funding. The sterilisations will be performed by Mdzananda Animal Clinic and EnviroVet CVC at Mdzananda’s hospital in Khayelitsha. General manager of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Sr Heidi May, said the collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment to animal welfare.

She said if one female found her mate and all her puppies were not sterilised, approximately 16 puppies could be born in one year. May said the sterilisation of 500 dogs will prevent the potential for 8,000 unwanted puppies. “This endeavour will make a larger-than-usual positive impact on the pets in Khayelitsha,” Dr Annelize Roos from Envirovet CVC said.

The organisations have expressed their immense gratitude to the National Sterilisation Project and Dancers Love Dogs for funding this initiative. “The National Sterilisation Project is passionate about South Africa’s animals, which deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. By working in partnership with the community, we can make a substantial difference in protecting these animals," says Debra Buys from the National Sterilisation Project. Residents of Khayelitsha are encouraged to register their pets for sterilisation before February 6 by visiting the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, calling 021 367 6001 or sending an SMS to 068 385 9655.

To follow this project, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic will launch a second project to sterilise another 500 animals. To support this further initiative, the public can sponsor a sterilisation by emailing [email protected] or by donating to Mdzananda Animal Clinic: Standard Bank Account no: 075595710