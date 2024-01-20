Poodles now doodles after being pampered and powdered

Cape Town - Four neglected Maltese poodles from Mitchells Plain who were rescued last week have made a turn around and are now seeking their forever homes. Just a week after photographs of the severely neglected animals sent tongues wagging on social media, the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) said after extensive treatment they were able to save four of the eight dogs confiscated.

At the time AWS SA spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said they were responding to a routine call but inspectors were left flabbergasted as they navigated their way through years of decomposing faeces to find a frightened little family of eight severely neglected dogs comprised of seven Maltese poodles and a cross breed in the back yard. The animals were suffering from acute skin infections, fleas, severely matted coats that weighed more than their own body weight, painfully weighing them down and cruelly inhibiting their movement. Some of the dogs were blind. Some had missing teeth and all of the Poodles had painful ingrown toenails. Perrins said after the animals were assessed only four dogs survived.

“The others were simply suffering too much and had a long list of irreversible physical afflictions that were impacting negatively on their quality of life. “Today we are delighted to confirm that the four once petrified, abused and neglected Maltese poodles, we were able to save and decided to name after famous Reggae artists, are well enough to leave our care and start a new chapter in their lives.” Adoptions Co-ordinator Shannon-Lee Beukes said “Shaggy”, who was initially petrified of just about everything, had come out of his shell and was the “lead singer” of the group.

Adoptions Co-ordinator Shannon-Lee Beukes said "Shaggy", who was initially petrified of just about everything, had come out of his shell and was the "lead singer" of the group. "Raine who was unable to walk properly due to the extent and weight of her matted coat has learnt to walk again. She still stumbles a little, but is getting better with each step. Raine is very nervous so will be spending some one-on-one TLC time in foster care where she will be pampered back to good health. "Halie is the star of the show – initially nervous and sceptical about everyone's intentions, she has warmed to everyone and loves to be cuddled and stroked. She is a sweetheart of note and very gentle. We are doing an introductory match up with a wonderful prospective adopter today. "Ziggy is a bubbly dog. All he wants is a lap to sit on. He still needs some physiotherapy to help him regain his balance that was compromised due to the weight of the matted hair on one side of his body."