Cat-astrophe! North West residents on alert after lion goes on the loose

Cape Town – Police have urged the public to be cautious and on the lookout after a lion has gone missing in the North West. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Aafjie Botma, the lioness escaped while being transported by its owner.

The big cat was in a container on the back of a Ford Ranger bakkie. Botma said the vehicle drove along the Beesdam Road between Stella and Tlakgameng, on Wednesday morning. It is unclear at what time the lioness escaped.

According News 24, Botma said the owner of the animal only realised she had escaped when they reached their destination in Tlakgameng. “The nature reserve and farmers are on the lookout for the animal,” Botma said. Police urge anyone who spots the lioness to contact Nanti Strydom at 082 563 7763, Siyabonga Mseleku at 073 446 7452 or head to their nearest local police station.

Mzansi seems to have a “cat-problem”. In recent weeks, South Africans have been left shocked as two tigers were on the loose in separate incidents in Gauteng. On January 13, Sheba the tiger, who became infamous for her wandering the streets, escaped from captivity.

Sheba allegedly attacked animals and a man as she wandered around. She escaped from a private farm enclosure in Walkerville, south of Joburg. Sheba was later found and euthanised.