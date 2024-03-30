Container with ‘dangerous chemicals’ found, public warned about possible containers adrift

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged members of the public along the Garden Route and South Cape coastline not to approach any blue containers that may wash ashore. This follows a 200kg blue sealed container that washed ashore along Jongensfonteinstrand along the South Cape coastline near Stilbaai on Friday, March 29.

The drum is believed to contain a dangerous chemical. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said members of the Fire and Rescue Services in the Garden Route are dealing with the hazardous container. “Disaster Risk Management in the Garden Route confirmed that the sealed container containing hazardous dangerous chemicals is not a present risk and will be recovered on Saturday by a Hazmat (Hazardous Materials) Fire and Rescue Services team,” Lambinon said.

However, this may not be the end of it. “However, there are concerns that there may be a further three containers adrift at sea, in the area, or may be washed ashore - along that stretch of coastline. “According to records, a 200 kilogram blue container of this nature is normally carried in a pallet of four containers,” Lambinon said.