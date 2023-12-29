A Cape Town man drowned while at a resort on Thursday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed. Before 2pm, the NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew was conducting routine training and maintenance at the NSRI Gordons Bay Station 9 rescue base, when it was alerted by the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to a drowning in progress at Kogel Bay, in the surf line.

The City of Cape Town’s water rescue network was also activated. “Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance, GB Med Sec ambulance services, the SA Police Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, an NSRI Gordons Bay rescue vehicle, and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded while three NSRI rescue craft, Spirit of Surfski 5, Spirit of Surfski and Boetie Woltemade, were launched. “The EMS /AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was dispatched by EMS Metro Control. Police Water Policing and Dive Services were placed on alert,” NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said.

The Kogel Bay campsite is currently closed. Lambinon said City of Cape Town lifeguards who were in the area at Dappat se Gat Beach were activated and responded. “On arrival on the scene NSRI rescue craft initiated a search in the surf line for a male reported to be missing in the surf line.

“The man was located offshore and he was recovered onto an NSRI rescue craft where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts commenced onboard the NSRI rescue craft. “The man was brought to shore where Fire and Rescue Services and City of Cape Town lifeguards assisted NSRI with CPR and were joined by paramedics,” Lambinon said. He said a landing zone was prepared for the rescue helicopter which landed on the beach and paramedics assisted with CPR efforts.