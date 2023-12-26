Man drowns at Klein Brak Beach on Christmas Day

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reported a drowning at Klein Brak Beach in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Christmas morning. At about 8.40am, lifeguards were preparing for duty when its squad leader noticed a man running towards the lifeguard tower further down the beach.

The NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said at that time, lifeguards were in the water testing for rip currents and checking where sandbanks had formed in the surf line to establish safer swimming areas for bathers. However, when they realised something was wrong, two lifeguards who were in the water in front of the lifeguard tower came out and headed towards the man seen running. During this time, further down the beach, they noticed a man being carried out of the surf onto the beach.

“We dispatched our NSRI lifeguards, geared with an AED, oxygen, and medical equipment, and raised the alarm,” squad leader Zander Calitz said. NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew and the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) were alerted. Western Cape Government Health EMS, Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue services, ER24 ambulance services, and the South African Police Services (SAPS) were activated.

“On lifeguards arriving on the scene, it was found that the 66-year-old local male had been in difficulty in the water and he had been rescued from the water by his friend, also a local, who described to NSRI how she had managed to swim the man to the beach even though he was lifeless in the water. “NSRI lifeguards determined that the man had no pulse or breathing. NSRI lifeguards, assisted by bystanders, initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts and they were joined on the scene by paramedics. After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics,” Lambinon said. Police have opened an inquest docket.