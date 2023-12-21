Man drowns at Natures Valley in Plettenberg Bay

Cape Town - The NSRI was called on Tuesday to assist with a mass drowning in progress at Natures Valley in Plettenberg Bay which left one man dead. NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty coxswain, Ross Badenhorst, said that the duty crew were activated at 14h23 after being notified of a mass drowning at Natures Valley, at a beach adjacent to the lifeguard protected beach.

“Bitou lifeguards were alerted and they responded to that beach where they entered the water, using Malibu rescue boards, to assist 4 local men caught in rip currents. “Three of the men managed to reach the shore and they had exited the water while lifeguards established that one man remained missing and they continued to paddle out towards where it was indicated the man was last seen,” Badenhorst said. NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue swimmers, Western Cape Government Health EMS, SA Police Services, Bitou Municipal and community authorities and SA National Parks rangers responded directly to the beach while two NSRI rescue crafts were launched.

“On arrival on the scene NSRI assisted lifeguards in a search for the missing 22-year-old man. During a search the man was located submerged underwater. “NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the surf and free dived to reach the man bringing him to the surface where he was recovered onto the rescue craft,” Badenhorst said. Badenhorst said Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced onboard the rescue craft while bringing the man to the beach.

“On reaching the beach paramedics, assisted by NSRI medics, continued with CPR but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly he was declared deceased. “The body of the man was taken into the care of Forensic Pathology Services.” Police have opened an inquest docket. The three men, who were able to exit the water, were not injured.