Earth Day 2024: Three tips to make your home more environmentally friendly

Earth Day, observed on April 22, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness about the critical need to protect the environment. South Africans who want to participate in a greener tomorrow can include a variety of sustainable alternatives in their home.

The chief executive of Brights Hardware, Orlando Luis, provides guidance on three simple ways that you can implement to celebrate Earth Day: Reduce your water usage Every day, the average home dumps hundreds of gallons of reusable grey water down the drain. Installing a basic grey water system diverts water from the shower, bath, basin, and washing machine, which may then be reused for garden irrigation.

Grey water systems are reasonably easy and cost-effective to build, and your water expenses will reduce because you are recycling water for use in the garden. Have a lightbulb moment Switching from incandescent to LED light bulbs can help you save energy and, ultimately, the environment. Change the light bulbs in your home to minimise your carbon impact and lower your electricity expenses. When compared to incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs use up to 90% less power. Another significant advantage of LED lighting is that the bulbs last ten to twenty times longer, resulting in less garbage going to landfills, considering the billions of light bulbs wind up in rubbish dumps.

LED lights are free of dangerous substances, whereas most conventional bulbs include a variety of environmentally harmful elements, including mercury. Harness the power of the sun Installing a solar PV system on your home's roof is a cost-effective way to keep power on without relying on the grid.