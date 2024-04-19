Malema predicts return to stage six load shedding after elections

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his comments that stage six load shedding will return after the May 29 national and provincial elections, stating, "No load shedding during Rugby World Cup periods hits us again." “I can tell you after 29 May after voting and everything closes, we are going to stage six. They did it during the Rugby World Cup [in 2023], they kept the lights on because they are using the remaining reserves. When we can back from that they said stage 6!” he said.

South Africans have been without load shedding for 21 consecutive days and the power utility Eskom has committed to permanently eliminating it. Malema said there was no sabotage in the issue of load shedding, stating that the Minister of Electricity and others do not know what they are doing. “They are busy over nothing,” he added. This was not the first time Malema has slammed Eskom and its failure at keeping the lights on.