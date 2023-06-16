Epic photo captures Durban from Beach to Berg

Being an avid follower of the “Durban Down Memory Lane” Facebook page, I am quite excited and honoured to share this story. A few days ago, I came across a post by pilot and photographer, Steve McCurrach who explained the history behind a photograph depicting Durban’s coastline with a clear line of sight to the snow-capped peaks of the Drakenberg mountains over 200km away, and how he recreated it.

“Several commentators were close enough on the history surrounding this iconic image, but all were with some inaccuracies,” McCurrach explained. McCurroch explained that although there were a few earlier renditions of the image, “it was undoubtedly John Hone who made it famous with his company, Art Publishers, giving great 'legs' to the distribution of the image.” Not wanting to plagiarise Hone's work, McCurrach approached Hone for permission and then assistance to recreate the historic photographic masterpiece.

“A couple of meetings and a few coffees at John & Barbara's Westville home and with John's encouragement, the beach to berg remake plot unfolded,” said McCurrach. McCurrach triangulated the position of Hone’s original image and established the known height at which the image was taken, 9 000 feet above sea level. After conducting a practice flight, McCurrach immediately “learned that the flight and positioning are the easy part, it was all about exceptionally rare meteorological conditions and the need for 200km of visibility which was the challenge.”

Weather conditions facilitating a full cap of snow on the berg accompanied by 200km of pin sharp visibility are an incredible rarity. Winters in KwaZulu-Natal are dry with months of little to no rain, which means crystal clear skies. “I subsequently sat with an approved flight plan for 3 years, watching and waiting, until those conditions presented, with 3 days of solid and unseasonal winter rain. Fortunately I was then also able to move quickly, as the owner and pilot of my own little aircraft, I didn’t have to wait on anyone and this turned out to be key,” McCurrach said. On an early, chilly August morning, McCurrach leaped into his aircraft and took off to capture what would become one of the most stunning images of KZN ever taken.

The image was taken at 08.15am, before the sun's heat saturated the rolling hills, creating a warm haze and reducing visibility. McCurrach shared the camera settings he used to capture the image even after being advised not to by several people concerned that other photographers may attempt to plagiarise his work. “With a concealed smugness I always simply tell the concerned person, that no one is about to just replicate those weather conditions.