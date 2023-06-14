Sardine run in full swing along KZN coastline

Durban - The sardine run has started in earnest along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, with netting taking place yesterday at Warner Beach near eManzimtoti. This comes after netting at Scottburgh Beach on the South Coast on Monday. While fishermen have expressed excitement about the netting of the sardines, questions have been raised about whether the fish is safe to consume due to concerns over beach water quality.

Phelisa Mangcu, the CEO of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said they were excited to welcome the sardine run. “This is a bucket list event for divers, anglers, and ocean lovers, with sightings of the migrating humpback whales also a real treat. While there are many ways to view the sardine run, we do advise bathers that the shark nets have to be lifted for their safe movement, making it vital to check with lifeguards on duty as to which beaches are open for bathing.” Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said that the municipality was excited to welcome the first pilot shoals of sardines to the KZN South Coast.

“The sardine run is a major drawcard for tourism in the area, and is considered a calendar highlight, it is a significant boost to the local economy, local accommodation, eateries, and tourism establishments.” April added that for anglers, this was the best time to visit the KZN South Coast, with diving and snorkelling also great for up-close experiences.

Sardines were netted at Warner Beach, near eManzimtoti yesterday. There was also netting on Monday in Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.Picture: Brahmanand Outar via Facebook. Speaking on the issue of the consumption of the fish, he said there had been no reports of food poisoning from those who had consumed the sardines that had been netted in the municipality. John Peter Narainsamy, the chairperson of the KZN Subsistence Fishing Forum, said sardines normally arrived on the KZN coast around June.

“These elusive fish normally migrate from the Eastern Cape waters moving north to the KZN South Coast, with many huge shoals lasting for months before they move up north. “It’s very important for the sea temperature to be below 19ºC, and they come in quicker when the south-westerly wind blows.” An angler said the arrival of the sardines was right on time. He said anglers were being allowed to net, and there appeared to be no problems with water quality.