George building collapse: death toll rises to seven

The death toll after a building collapsed in George in the Western Cape has risen to seven people by Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday just after 2pm.

By Wednesday morning, the spokesperson for the George Municipality, Chantel Edwards said by 5.30am a total of 36 construction workers were retrieved from the rubble. “Seventy-five construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse which occurred at 2.09pm on Monday, May 6, and the rescue operation is now approaching 39 hours as of 5.33am on May 8,” Edwards said. “This leaves 39 persons unaccounted for at present.”

Rescue operations at the building collapse site continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services. Theuns Kruger, Director of Liatel Developments, the contracted builder of the structure, told Reuters it was trying to assist those on site of the five-storey residential building. Emergency personnel on the scene. Photo: Herman Pieters, GRDM Communications “The investigations to follow obviously will reveal what has transpired and what has happened, but at this point in time it's just saving as many people as we possibly can,” Kruger told the publication.

A further update will be given by 9am by the municipality. If you wish to provide drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the emergency services officials while they are on-site – please deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge. For enquiries to donate contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira at 082 490 2752 and Herman Pienaar at 082 829 6428.

Safety equipment, including safety goggles, headlamps, and construction gloves are needed. Donations can be delivered to GRDM Fire Station on Pearl Road in the Tamsui Industria. [email protected]