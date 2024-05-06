Construction workers trapped as building collapses in George

Construction workers at a job site in George, Western Cape, are trapped after the building they were working on collapsed on Monday afternoon. The building under construction in Victoria Street collapsed and access to the road from York Street has been blocked off.

The George Municipality spokesperson, Chantel Edwards told IOL she could confirm the building collapse which was adjacent to the municipality's main offices in York Street. The municipality has closed its main building as a safety precaution until further notice. "I can confirm the incident. It is a multi-story accommodation building that was under construction that collapsed.

"I cannot confirm how many construction workers were on-site at the time of the collapse. George, Garden Route District, and Mossel Bay Disaster Services are on-site at the moment as well as the South African Police Service (SAPS) and multiple ambulance services," Edwards told IOL. Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has responded to the disaster. Its spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said its crew members were on the scene. "Gift of the Givers teams on-site at a collapsed building in Ģeorge, the five-storey building under construction collapsed with 46 workers trapped. Law enforcement agencies have been called in to rescue those trapped under the rubble," Sablay said.

The George Municipality has urged members of the public who wish to donate any drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the emergency services on-site to please do drop-offs via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria Street at Delplan Consulting. A municipal official will be on hand in front of this building to collect any contributions to distribute to the service officials. For inquiries, the municipality's after-hours and emergency line can be contacted at 044 801 6300.