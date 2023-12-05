Huguenot Tunnel reopened after nitric acid spill

The South African Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) said the Huguenot Tunnel is open to all classes of vehicles in both directions, following its closure after a nitric acid spill. It said the incident on Saturday, December 2, involved a truck that spilled some of its good close to the Toll Plaza about 5km from the Huguenot Tunnel, and as a precautionary measure all traffic was diverted over Du Toit’s Kloof Pass.

Sanral Project Manager for the Huguenot Tunnel, Mike Vinello-Lippert said local environmental and fire services were requested to assist with the initial assessment. It was discovered that the truck was carrying nitric acid among various other products and the necessary evacuation was conducted with immediate effect. Hazardous spill experts were called to the scene to clean up the spill and the eight 1,000 litre containers of nitric acid were safely transferred onto a secondary truck that was certified to carry such hazardous materials.