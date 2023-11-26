N3 southbound shoulder to be closed due to construction

Durban — The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the long-term lane closure of the N2 southbound on the Cliffdale Road overpass. In a statement on Sunday, Sanral said the shoulder on the N3 southbound (Durban-bound) will be closed from December 4 to around March 30, 2024, for the construction of the temporary on-ramp at Cliffdale Road overpass, which is part of the N3 Key Ridge to Hammarsdale upgrade project.

With the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, the Road Traffic Inspectorate will manage and monitor traffic during the shoulder closure. The slow, middle and fast lanes of the N3 will still be fully open to traffic during construction of the temporary on-ramp. Sanral’s Eastern Region specialist Jason Lowe said: “A temporary lane closure affecting the shoulder and slow lane on the N3 Durban-bound will take place on December 4, 2023, between 8pm and 4.30am, to place concrete barriers on the road shoulder.

“Following the placing of the concrete barriers, the left-hand shoulder on the N3 southbound will remain closed from the Cliffdale Road overpass for a length of 500m from December 4, 2023, to approximately March 30, 2024. “The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If that happens, a second notice with information about the new time will be issued. Motorists are urged to be patient during the closures and to plan and adjust their trips to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time while adhering to sign-posted speed limits,” Lowe said. Sanral apologised to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience during these road upgrades.