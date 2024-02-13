LOOK: Highveld Ridge SPCA failing suffering animals, NSPCA finds

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), has investigated the Highveld Ridge SPCA in Evander, Mpumalanga for its neglect of animals. It said its initial inspection took place in December 2023, and during this it found 73 animals severely diseased yet they remained untreated.

The NSPCA said it did another inspection on February 7, and 63 suffering animals were found with severe health issues including parvo virus, biliary, snuffles, and mange. It said 136 animals were found suffering in two months. Highveld Ridge SPCA has been neglecting animals, the NSPCA found. Photo: NSPCA “Despite having a legal obligation to treat animals humanely, the Highveld Ridge SPCA has failed these suffering sentient beings, by not providing euthanasia or veterinary care,” the NSPCA said.

“The management committee is responsible for the management of the Society and it is their legal and ethical obligation to ensure the wellbeing of all animals in their care and to make decisions on their behalf,” it said. “The Committee, without exception, has failed the animals, and we are considering prosecution in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. No individual is beyond the law of causing suffering.” The organisation said it was opposed to euthanasia of fit and healthy animals, however, it said it is a necessary measure for sick and suffering animals.

They believe that animals deserve a dignified, painless death rather than enduring unnecessary suffering due to cruelty such as malnutrition, disease, trauma, and physical abuse. Additionally, the exposure of puppies to disease in the kennels further underscored the urgent need for intervention. "Our SPCAs nationwide ought to serve as sanctuaries and safe havens for all animals that are either unwanted or unaffordable, as well as those enduring suffering," it said.

"Each animal should be afforded compassionate care, love, and respect. Sometimes, this care and love is simply special treatment before the animal goes to a place that is better than being subjected to suffering on this earth," the NSPCA said. "Any indication of illness or injury in animals under the care of an SPCA should prompt immediate attention from a veterinarian," it said. "Only if the SPCA possesses the necessary resources to provide proper treatment and nurture the animals back to health should they remain in its care. Animals should not endure further suffering while under the guardianship of an SPCA."