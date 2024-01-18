Beached whale at Melkbosstrand Beach humanely euthanised

Reports of pygmy sperm whales beached at Melkbosstrand, just outside Cape Town, were received, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed. The incident took place just after 3pm on Wednesday.

The NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the City of Cape Town (CoCT) Marine Animal Stranding Network was immediately alerted to the incident. He said officials from the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), NSRI Melkbosstrand rescue swimmers, SPCA Wildlife Inspectorate, and CoCT authorities responded. Members of the public also assisted on the scene.

“Two pygmy sperm whales, a juvenile and an adult beached in shallow waters on the beach at Slabber se Klippe, Melkbosstrand. Extensive efforts to return the whales to sea appears to have resulted in the adult returning to sea and authorities are cautiously optimistic that the adult whale, appearing to be healthy, will survive,” Lambinon said. He said the juvenile whale beached again in the vicinity of the NSRI Melkbosstrand slipway. Rescue swimmers, assisted by public volunteers, tried extensively to return the whale to sea.