One injured as 200 structures burn in Du Noon

Hundreds of people have been left destitute after a fire ripped through a street in Du Noon, in Cape Town on Saturday. About 200 structures burnt to the ground in Ngena Street.

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said crew were alerted of the fire at 5.30am. “Due to the extent of the incident, a total of 14 firefighting resources were on scene with over 50 staff battling the blaze,” Carelse said. Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze. Photo: City of Cape Town He said firefighters had to deal with interference from some members of the community as they were executing their duties.

“At around 9.45am the fire was contained and crews had to contend with some members of the community who interfered with their duties. “The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Metro Police assisted,” Carelse said. “The initial estimate is more than 200 structures were destroyed and many left displaced. “The crews are still on site busy with mopping up operations.” He said only one injury was reported.

“A man sustained burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby medical facility. At this stage, the cause of the fire is still unknown,” Carelse said. Humanitarian aid, Gift of the Givers are on the scene assisting residents and spokesperson, Ali Sablay said the blaze has been described as a “mega fire”. He said if it were not for the swift response of Fire and Rescue Services, it could have been worse.