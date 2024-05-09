Parliamentary chairperson for Human Settlements calls for full-scale investigation into the collapsed building in George

As rescue operations enter its fourth day, the the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements in Parliament, Machwene Semenya called for the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to launch an in-depth investigation into the tragic incident in George. By Thursday, the death toll was at eight.

“We are extremely distressed by the incident, the loss of life and injuries experienced. We continue to pray and hope that the workers who remain trapped in the building will be found alive, despite the lengthy rescue and recovery process. “Efforts, however, should already be under way to institute a full-scale investigation into the causes of the collapse and those culpable must be held accountable,” Semenya said. Rescue operations for trapped workers continue. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers She said the NHBRC has a moral and legal duty to investigate and report on any shortcomings during the building process.

“The investigation should focus on whether there was bad workmanship, registration of the builders, and whether the materials used are in accordance with building standards in the country as per the Housing Consumers Protection Measurement Act,” Semenya said. She also called for collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the provincial investigating team to ensure the investigation covers all aspects. Rescue operations for trapped workers continue. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “A full-scale report will assist in ensuring that such unfortunate incidents do not occur again in this country,” Semenya said.