George building collapse: Rescued construction workers critical as recovery operation continues

On day three of rescue operations the George Municipality in the Western Cape gave a midday update on the ongoing scene. The municipality confirmed there has been no increase in the death toll.

On Monday, the day of the five-story building collapse, 75 construction workers were on-site, so far, 36 people have been retrieved from the rubble. Of those retrieved, seven are dead, 16 people are in critical condition, a further six people face life-threatening injuries, and seven people sustained minor injuries. A total of 39 people remain unaccounted for.

“A specialised asbestos removal company is currently tasked with deconstructing the parking structure located at the back of the site. This is to aid access for rescue operations which continue at the building collapse site on Victoria Street,” Chantel Edwards, spokesperson for the George Municipality said. There are currently over 200 emergency services personnel working tirelessly to find the trapped workers. The operation has been ongoing for 46 hours.

If you wish to provide drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the emergency services officials while they are on-site – please deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge. For enquiries to donate contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira at 082 490 2752 and Herman Pienaar at 082 829 6428. Safety equipment, including safety goggles, headlamps, and construction gloves is needed. Donations can be delivered to GRDM Fire Station on Pearl Road in the Tamsui Industria.