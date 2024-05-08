Building collapse: ‘Our residents always step up when confronted with incidents of this nature’, says Premier Winde

As the rescue operations enter day three at the building collapse scene in George, emergency services remain on the scene to retrieve those trapped under the rubble. The five-storey apartment building under construction collapsed on Monday, May 6, just after 2pm.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde thanked all personnel who have been assisting at the construction site. “From the first responders who have been working tirelessly since Monday afternoon to save the lives of the trapped construction workers, to residents who turned out in their numbers to offer help in any way that they can. You all make me as your Premier of this extraordinary province humble and grateful for everything you have done and are still doing,” Winde said. He was on the scene on Tuesday.

More than 200 emergency services personnel from across the province are currently on the scene. It has been confirmed that seven people have died. At the time of the incident, 75 construction workers were on site.

Search and rescue efforts continue in George for workers trapped inside a collapsed multi-storey construction site on day three. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Newspapers Rescuers are still searching for 36 people unaccounted for. “I cannot express the emotions I felt yesterday when the site would suddenly go completely quiet in the hope that our teams might be close to locating another survivor,” Winde said. He also commended residents who have stepped up to assist where possible.

“We have shown that here in the Western Cape, our residents always step up when confronted with incidents of this nature. I cannot thank you all enough. While an arduous few days still lie ahead as search and rescue efforts continue, the heart and soul that volunteers and NGOs have shown in offering support to the families of the affected construction workers has been extraordinary. “There are so many to thank, and I know that there are countless more organisations and residents that I must still thank. Thank you to LoveGeorge, Gift of the Givers, SARZA, the Lions of George, Garden Route Food Pantry and Food Sock Meals, neighbourhood watches (NHW) and Community Policing Forums (CPF), and all the individual residents who have helped,” Winde said. He has also urged residents not to give up hope and called the emergency personnel assisting in this operation true heroes.