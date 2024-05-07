President Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences after five die in George building collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday offered condolences to the family of the construction workers who died on-site after the building collapsed in George. The five-story apartment building collapsed on Monday afternoon, and was under construction on Victoria Street.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the relatives and friends of five people who have died in an incident where a building collapsed in George in the southern Cape,” the Presidency said. “The President’s thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble,” it said. Emergency services worked throughout the night. Photo: Herman Pieters/GRDM Communications Manager “President Ramaphosa wishes rescue teams the best as they go about their operations and says investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster.”

The death toll has since risen to six by mid-morning on Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, the George Municipality confirmed the death toll has climbed to six while many workers remain trapped under the rubble. By mid-morning, the municipality confirmed that 26 construction workers were removed from the rubble.

So far, 49 people are unaccounted for. Prior to the collapse, a total of 75 construction workers were present on-site. “Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building.

“An update will be given at 12pm,” the municipality said. Members of the public who wish to provide safety goggles, headlamps, drinking water, energy drinks, wine gums, and food for the emergency services while they are on-site can y deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria Street at Delplan Consulting which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge which will remain operational throughout the night. [email protected]