Two dead as fire ripped through 100 structures in Khayelitsha

Two people are reported to have died after a fire which engulfed a township in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. The fire is alleged to have broken out after 9pm.

Strong winds did not make it easy as the fire spread exponentially. The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said more than 100 structures were charred during the fire. Over 100 structures were affected when a fire ripped through a township in Khayelitsha on Sunday. Photo: Gift of the Givers “A total of 12 firefighting resources with more than 50 firefighters battled to contain the spread of the blaze. By 2.45am on Monday, the fire was extinguished,” Carelse said.

“Initial estimates are that more than 100 structures were destroyed, but this is to be verified by the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre. The body of an adult was discovered around 1am.” The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, but, Carelse said the scene was handed to the South African Police Services. The humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers was on site to assist those affected by the fire.

The organisation's Ali Sablay said Gift of the Givers has set up a base and assisted residents with evacuations. By Monday morning as residents were going through the debris, residents uncovered another body beneath the rubble.