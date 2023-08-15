UN expert calls on South Africa to abolish ‘environmental racism’

A United Nations expert in Toxics and Human Rights has called on South Africa to intensify its efforts to tackle what he has named "environmental racism" after an official visit to South Africa recently. The UN Special Rapporteur Marcos Orellana described some of what he saw and heard about the impact of extractives and pesticides during his visit as "a landscape scarred by abandoned mines and tailing dumps and acid mine drainage".

Orellana said that to this day, the legacy of pervasive air, water, and chemical pollution disproportionately impacts marginalised and poor communities in South Africa. "South Africa must redouble its efforts to tackle the crude legacy of pre-1994 environmental racism, including the abhorrent practice of intentionally situating landfills and polluting industries along racial lines and in low-income and migrant communities," he said. In his report, he said that while the South African Constitution was renowned worldwide for its advanced positions on human rights and there were important measures in progress, such as a project to eliminate polychlorinated biphenyls, a programme to remove asbestos from roofing, and a climate bill, there were still laws that predated 1994 that continued to result in harm and human rights infringements.

He referred to laws governing hazardous waste from 1973 and pesticides from 1947. "South Africa’s strong legislative framework should serve as the backbone for accountability and access to effective remedies," he said. For many decades, the mining industry has contributed to South Africa’s economic development. Its legacy also included thousands of derelict mines and mine waste dumps in the country.

Orellana said that often, the hope for pollution prevention and remediation upon mine closures was lost in the poor enforcement of legislation. "The result is a landscape scarred by abandoned mines, tailing dumps and acid mine drainage," he said. "In the Western Cape province, I heard from women farm workers who were routinely exposed to hazardous pesticides and who denounced serious adverse health impacts in their communities," Orellana said.

The expert said that during his visit he had also learned that pesticides meant for agricultural use were illegally sold and used to combat rampant rat and cockroach pest infestations that spread in the absence of sanitation and waste management services in informal settlements. "I was appalled to learn of the many children who were poisoned or died from eating, drinking, or handling hazardous pesticides," Orellana said. "South Africa should ban the import of all highly hazardous pesticides, including those that have been banned for use in their country of origin, without delay," he said.