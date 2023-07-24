Msunduzi Municipality celebrates 3 years without a major fire at its New England Road landfill site

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has marked three years without a major fire at its New England Road landfill site. “Today (Friday) marks three years since the Municipality has not witnessed any fire incident at the landfill site,” said the city in a statement last week.

The municipality had faced criticism in the past over the management of its landfill; one fire was so severe that it led to schools near the landfill being closed and the provincial government being forced to intervene. Since then the municipality has been investing in equipment and skills at the site. The statement continued, “This signifies an improvement on the municipality’s waste management, and the City considers it a milestone that for three years it has managed to prevent fire incidents from occurring, which speaks to how the municipality takes responsibility for the health and safety of the public.”

It said Msunduzi Municipality wants to remain compliant with the National Waste Management Act 59 of 2008 as well as the Environmental Management Act. “The strategies that were adopted by the municipality continue to assist the City in its handling of waste within Msunduzi Municipality’s jurisdiction.” The news was welcomed by city residents. One resident posted on the City’s website, “Was it not a simple thing of getting the security to actually do the work that they got paid millions for that solved it and blocked people from camping there? Why will something so simple take so long to solve?”