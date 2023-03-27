WATCH: Easter trend – don’t dump unwanted bunnies, SPCA warns

With Easter around the corner, the SPCA has warned against the irresponsible and illegal dumping of unwanted pet bunny rabbits, which poses a risk to the rabbits themselves and the natural ecosystem they are left in. Rabbits become popular gifts to kids during Easter – they’re cute, cuddly and often cheaper to buy than Easter chocolate bunnies. But, many of these are found to have been abandoned later as children grow disinterested and they prove to be too much of a responsibility to care for.

Cape Talk Radio’s Lester Kiewit spoke to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham about the dumping of pet rabbits in public spaces. “The problem is caused by people who buy rabbits for their children and dump them when they realise they’re expensive to care for and don’t make ideal pets for children,” Abraham said.

The SPCA would step in if inbreeding was discovered and if there’s a high level of injuries and attacks on rabbits. Western Cape legislation states that the release of non-native species is prosecutable and those found guilty face a 12-month conviction or a R40 000 fine, Abraham said. File picture: Schalk van Zuydam/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Kiewit said that community members in the Durbanville area said that they have seen an increase in rabbits at the Durbanville cemetery area as people have been dumping unwanted pet rabbits in the cemetery.

We have been made aware of instances like this before where the problem is likely caused by people who buy rabbits for their children and likely dump them when they realise that they are very expensive to keep. Although the SPCA is not aware of any established feral rabbit colonies in the Cape, there is a potential for issues to arise when these released rabbits begin inbreeding, which leads to fights, sickness and injuries. Other welfare issues may include being run over by vehicles, falling prey to predators such as the caracal and raptors and human intolerance.

Releasing non-native rabbits into an indigenous ecosystem may have severe negative impacts on both the flora and fauna of the area. Invasive animals prey on native wildlife and can out-compete and displace other native animals by competing for harbour, food and water resources. They can cause detrimental effects on landscapes by spreading weeds and contributing to soil erosion, water degradation and loss of biodiversity.