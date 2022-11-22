WATCH: How to connect wild spaces and secure a healthy planet for all

A new initiative seeks to conserve, restore and manage ecologically connected networks as global habitat destruction and fragmentation remain the primary threats to biodiversity, with only an estimated 9% of Earth’s terrestrial habitats adequately connected at present.

Last week, the World Wildlife Fund, the Centre for Large Landscape Conservation and the International Union (IUCN) of the Conservation of Nature World Commission on Protected Areas Connectivity Conservation Specialist Group launched Wildlife Connect, a new initiative to conserve nature’s connections. According to a WWF press release, the initiative aims to secure ecological connectivity, which is defined by the Convention on Migratory Species as the “unimpeded movement of species and the flow of natural processes that sustain life on Earth”.

From great migrations of wildlife across landscapes and continents to river flows from mountain to sea, nature’s circulatory system of connections is essential for a healthy planet. Yet, these are rapidly disappearing, leading to the destabilisation of ecosystems and the essential benefits they provide for both humans and animals. Launched at COP27, the initiative aims to connect lands, inland waters and seas as part of a global strategy to avert some of the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. By connecting ecological corridors and networks, these nature-based solutions to climate change contribute greatly to climate mitigation and adaptation measures whilst providing an enormous benefit to nature.

Speaking during the launch event, Amy Fraenkel, the executive secretary of the Convention on Migratory Species, said that “ecological connectivity is not only vital for migratory species, it also plays a key role in climate change adaptation and ensures the resilience of species and entire ecosystems.” Several nations have announced their own plans to tackle this challenge, such as Canada's new $44.8 million (R772.9 million) programme on ecological corridors, Bhutan’s creation of a protected network of corridors across the whole country, and the French government's new international coalition on biological corridors in Africa.

Experts at the event said that it is worrying that only an estimated 9% of Earth’s terrestrial habitats may at present be adequately connected, with divisions between these areas slowly expanding every year. Habitat destruction and fragmentation remain the primary threats to biodiversity “and that if unprecedented action is not taken, loss of ecological connectivity will lead to disruption of ecological processes, our ability to adapt to climate change, and may lead to another pandemic,” the experts said. Margaret Kinnaird, leader of wildlife practice from WWF International, said that “one of the biggest challenges of our time will be building ecologically connected networks of protected and conserved areas that allow wildlife to move to complete their life cycles and adapt to climate change.”

“And it’s not just about wildlife - ecological connectivity contributes to carbon sequestration by maintaining ecosystem services such as pollination, seed and nutrient dispersal and the clean water on which we all depend. The UNFCCC has a hugely important role to play in ensuring we protect, maintain and restore ecological connectivity as one of many solutions to mitigating and adapting to climate change.” Wildlife Connect will see Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America each hosting demonstration landscapes where global partners will meet to engage, co-create and pilot novel solutions to the most intractable problems that are severing connectivity. The initiative will contribute to bending the curve of biodiversity loss, as well as securing the ecosystem services that we all depend on.