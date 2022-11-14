WATCH: WWF fears 'a lost week at COP27', but hope remains

“If leaders truly believe that now is the time to take action on climate change, then we have a chance this week, and every effort must be made to do it.” - Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF Global Climate and Energy lead The World Wildlife Fund said after assessing the first week of COP27, that critical issues of finance, closing the emissions gap, food systems, and loss and damage have not received the necessary attention needed.

“So far, a week into COP27, we are not seeing the clear and decisive shift from abstract promises to real-world action that is needed. Deadlines are fast approaching on a range of vital issues with negotiators risking a lost first week in Sharm El-Sheikh if parties fail to agree on concrete and urgent actions. Getting Loss and Damage on the agenda was an early success for COP27, but whether a financing plan can be agreed upon is still uncertain.

Following speeches from world leaders and the initial stages of negotiations, civil society is hopeful as some positive signs had appeared, but Robin Harvey, media relations manager, at WWF International warned that, “time is running out to turn these ‘glimmers of possibility’ into substantial outcomes that help shift the dial on tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis.” “We risk seeing a lost week for loss and damage unless more steps are taken to secure a financing mechanism. With disasters leaving vulnerable countries and communities urgently in need of support, it is essential that the international community comes together to help them to adapt, build resilience and address the unjust costs of the climate crisis,’ said Pulgar-Vidal. Mark Lutes, WWF UNFCCC negotiations lead, said that “despite many parties rightly recognising the scale of the finance gap, so far we have seen many governments not prepared to meet their existing commitments, with limited new pledges, and little reason for confidence that financing will be scaled up sufficiently or will reach those most in need.”

Graphic: Graphic News “Delivery on this will be critical for achieving the emissions reduction and resilience building around the world we need to see. We can’t afford to leave this COP with climate finance still in limbo. Every lost year puts more vulnerable people at risk.” Considering the immediate legacy of COP27, Fernanda Carvalho, WWF global policy manager for climate and energy said that, “success at COP27 is vital for creating momentum ahead of the December COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, where we have a chance to reset humanity’s broken relationship with nature.”

