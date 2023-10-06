Eskom and Transnet CEOs to be named shortly - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said a new Eskom CEO will be named shortly. According to Bloomberg, the name of the person in charge of tackling the struggling state utility will be put forward by the end of 2023.

Eskom has not had a permanent leader for over seven months and is being overseen by Interim Chief Executive Officer, Calib Cassim. In September, Gordhan rejected the Eskom board’s recommendation to replace former CEO Andre de Ruyter, after the board provided the minister with only one name as an option for the position. Gordhan rejected the sole recommendation based on the fact that three candidates should have been short-listed.

Another entity that is without a leader is Transnet. Gordhan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that this will also be addressed and that Transnet, like Eskom, will have leaders to steer the ship shortly. “Both the entities will have CEOs shortly. Finding the right person is a difficult challenge in the southern African context,” Gordhan said.

Transnet is bleeding highly qualified staff members Transnet is bleeding staff members and has failed to retain its highly experienced staff. On Friday last week, the company lost two senior leaders within the organisation. Transnet CEO Portia Derby resigned as the parastatal faces challenges with its rail infrastructure. She was with the company for about three years.