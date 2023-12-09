Eskom suspends load shedding sporadically. Find out the times here

South Africa’s power utility, Eskom announced a suspension of load shedding from midday until 5pm on Saturday. In a short statement, Eskom said generation capacity availability improved and there was adequate emergency reserves.

However, Stage 2 load shedding will resume from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday. Thereafter, load shedding will again be suspended from 9pm until 4pm on Sunday. Eskom is expected to publish the week outlook on Sunday afternoon adding that it would communicate should any significant changes occur.

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed the appointment of Dan Marokane as CEO of the power utility, ending a year-long search for the power utility’s new boss. Marokane, who previously worked as an executive at Eskom, is expected to assume his duties before the end of March next year. His appointment follows the departure of former CEO André de Ruyter in December last year after two years in charge of the power utility.