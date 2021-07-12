eThekwini suspends bus service amidst ’civil unrest’

DURBAN: The eThekwini Municipality suspended its bus services today. The city said this was as a result of the current civil unrest.

“In addition to the bus service, residents can expect other service delivery interruptions over the next few days. “While the municipality remains committed to minimising the interruptions, the safety of employees and municipal assets remains paramount.” The city said it would update resident regularly via the Municipality’s social media platforms.

They urged residents to report incidents of damage to public property on (031) 361 000 or 10111 as well as to their councillors and further urged residents to exercise caution at this time to ensure their safety and security. Police have arrested 62 people in violent protests across Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal this weekend. In KZN, Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said over 120 protests took place in Durban over the weekend.