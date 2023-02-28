Back in the day: What went down on February 28

Rioting mineworkers are shot in Boksburg, the siege of Ladysmith is lifted, the beginning of the White Terror in Taiwan, and a sobering report warns of mass extinctions because of climate change. 1883 Stephanus Roos is shot while on patrol in the Middelburg district, months after Kommandant Senekal was killed in the same way. The town Roossenekal is named for them.

1900 To jubilation around the British Empire, the four-month-long Siege of Ladysmith by the Boers is lifted. 1922 The Rand mine workers’ revolt intensifies when three mineworkers are shot and killed outside the prison in Boksburg. 1933 German President Paul von Hindenburg, on the advice of Chancellor Adolf Hitler, nullifies many of the civil liberties of German citizens, paving the way to a one-party state.

1935 Wallace Carothers invents nylon. 1947 An anti-government uprising in Taiwan is suppressed by Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government with 18 000-28 000 deaths. Marks the beginning of the White Terror. 1953 Scientists James Watson and Francis Crick announce to friends that they have unravelled the chemical structure of DNA; the formal announcement takes place on April 25.

1971 A British soldier dies in Derry after his vehicle was attacked with petrol bombs (he died not from the bomb, but from inhaling from fire-extinguisher’s chemicals). 1986 Sweden’s Prime Minister Olof Palme is assassinated in Stockholm. Allegations that SA was involved remain unproven. 1993 US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents raid David Koresh’s Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas. Four agents and six Davidians die, starting a 51-day standoff that ends in a fire that leads to the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians.

2000 Hundreds of white-owned farms are seized in Zimbabwe to reclaim land that the invaders say was stolen by colonial settlers. 2018 700 illegal churches are closed in Rwanda for being too noisy and for lacking building permits. 2022 Russia shells the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, while a 40 mile Russian military convoy approaches capital city of Kyiv