Cape NPO founder launches her first book

The founder of a local non-profit company in Cape Town has released her first book, hoping this could further the organisation's reach and empower the next generation. Releasing Eagles is an organisation that works with youth by mentoring them and creating platforms and environments where the dreams and potential of young leaders are incubated and nurtured through strategic partnerships.

"We aim to set a new standard by empowering and encouraging young people to strive towards achieving their maximum potential spiritually, mentally, socially, economically, financially, psychologically, educationally, and physically. The freedom to explore these aspects relating to the body, mind, spirit, and soul is being addressed through various Releasing Eagles outreach projects and initiatives. With great excitement and commitment, we embark on a venture of enrichment for young women from all walks of life," the founder of the organisation, Dr Candice Booysen, said. Dr Candice Booysen is releasing her debut book. Photo: Releasing Eagles Booysen, who will be launching her first book this weekend titled: Releasing Eagles Changing Lives through Mentorship and Coaching, established the organisation in 2011. Booysen is a registered Industrial Psychologist with the Health Professional Council of South Africa. She holds an M.Com. degree in Industrial Psychology, completed her PhD at Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa, and has been mentoring for 20 years.

She has been involved in community work for 15 years and is responsible for the strategic direction of the human capital function for a number of organisations in the IT sector and being a proud project of effective mentorship and coaching, she is now paying it forward with her own organisation. Booysen said the vision of Releasing Eagles is to create a safe environment of trust, love, and support in which others have the freedom to discover their vision and explore possibilities. She said the aim is also to establish platforms where authenticity, uniqueness, and purpose are celebrated in a manner that inspires others to do the same.

Booysen said she is excited to share her new book with many. "I am so excited and so humbled to be able to share with the world 20 years of serving communities and lives through the vehicle of Releasing Eagles, partnering with other like-minded individuals that only have one vision and one purpose in mind, and that is preparing the next generation of leadership. "Twenty years ago, that came as a result of me asking one of my mentors how I could repay him for what he had done, and a simple response was to do for others what I would have done for you. This was the seed that was planted in my heart, and literally a couple of weeks later, I attracted 12 girls into my life.