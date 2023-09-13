LOOK: Private healthcare at an affordable rate brought to the township

A township development organisation that emphasises the importance of accessible healthcare to all, is spearheading access to private healthcare for low-income households by providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services for struggling South Africans. Township Fleva is a social enterprise organisation which funds and runs township development programmes to solve South Africa’s major problems such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. It has launched the opening of its first Mpathy Clinic in Gugulethu Cape Town.

Clinics in Soweto and Thembisa in Gauteng and Kamhlushwa in Mpumalanga are set to open imminently. The organisation plans to establish a network of at least 70 clinics nationwide over the next five years, galvanising entrepreneurship while creating sustainable, low-fee private clinics that provide critical health services. The first Mpathy Clinic has been launched in Gugulethu and officially opened by Township Fleva CFO Godfrey Katsande and Sister Sinokuhle Lubamba. Picture: Township Fleva According to Township Fleva, 84% of South Africans solely rely on public healthcare.

It said with only a small minority able to afford the exorbitant costs of private healthcare, the current burden on the national healthcare system has significant and expensive consequences for the country and its citizens. Godfrey Katsande, CFO at Township Fleva said cash-strapped patients are not able to afford private healthcare and approximately 10 million people in South Africa are able to afford it at a lower cost. “Our Mpathy Clinic Model aims to bridge this gap, enabling these patients with access to convenient and affordable private primary healthcare services,” Katsande said.

The first Mpathy Clinic has been launched in Gugulethu. Picture: Township Fleva Patients visiting private clinics currently pay anything ranging from R350 to well over R1,000 for a single consultation. The Mpathy Clinic offering will provide top-notch private primary healthcare between R100 and R300 per consultation. “By implementing functional, cutting-edge technologies and primarily optimising operational processes, we have been able to significantly reduce the cost of primary medical consultations, without compromising on the quality of care provided. “Strategically and rapidly scaling these clinics across the country, Township Fleva will provide low-income patients with access to a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including primary care, diagnostics, preventive care, and chronic disease management,” Katsande said.

The organisation has also implemented its Nursepreneur programme plans to propel entrepreneurship opportunities for nurse-led Mpathy clinics nationwide which will provide an opportunity for nurses to become clinic owners and managers. The first Mpathy Clinic has been launched in Gugulethu. Picture: Township Fleva “Bolstered by the reliable backing of Township Fleva, Nursepreneurs will be provided access to infrastructure, equipment, and shared services across key business functions such as Marketing, HR, IT, Procurement, Bookkeeping and Legal support,” Katsande said. “By equipping nurses with the necessary tools, training, and business support, we aim to empower them to become successful entrepreneurs and change agents who can provide comprehensive care to patients while driving economic growth,” he said.

Sister Sinokuhle Lubamba, a nursepreneur at the Mpathy Clinic in Gugulethu, said she is honoured to be part of this programme. “It is a great honour to be able to service the Gugulethu Community and provide patients with the quality care they so desperately need. I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve the community while doing what I love and becoming an entrepreneur and business owner at the same time,” Lubamba said. [email protected]